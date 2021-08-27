mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Belly, The Weeknd, & Nas Roam Through Post-Apocalyptic "Die" Visual

Erika Marie
August 27, 2021 02:46
The collaboration is pulled from Belly's "See You Next Wednesday."


It has only been a few hours since Belly released his John Landis-inspired project and fans are already buzzing about its features. The Canadian-bred rapper has returned with his third studio album See You Next Wednesday, a record that features Young Thug, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Uzi Vert, Big Sean, Nav, Benny The Butcher, and more. A stand-out that also received its own visual is Belly's "Die," a collaborative effort with The Weeknd that features memorable bars from none other than Nas.

The King's Disease icon has been riding several career highs throughout 2020 and 2021, additions to his comfortably-sitting Rap legend status. The post-apocalyptic visual for "Die" is heavy on the subliminal imagery and fans of The Crow will certainly appreciate the nod.

Stream Belly and The Weeknd's "Die" featuring Nas and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I never tell, but you heard the stories
I can never tell, is this Heaven, Hell or purgatory? (What?)
Early mornin' ain't early for me, I'm losin' sleep
Whole lot of sheep, I'ma count them each
But f*ck it, I been up late
I been gettin' twisted, I been mixing up the love, hate
Swear this sh*t is glitchin', I've been missin' for a month straight

Belly The Weeknd Nas See You Next Wednesday
Belly, The Weeknd, & Nas Roam Through Post-Apocalyptic "Die" Visual
