Belly's long-awaited album, See You Next Wednesday, will officially be hitting streaming services next Friday August 27th, but before it does, the Canadian rapper has made the album available for preorder today, ultimately sharing the tracklist and star studded lineup of features in the process.

Consisting of 15 tracks, the follow up to Immigrant, will feature guest appearances from The Weeknd, Nas, Young Thug, Moneybagg Yo, PnB Rock, Gunna, Nav, Big Sean, Lil Uzi Vert, and Benny the Butcher, the latter of which appeared on the first single “IYKYK.” Other previously heard songs include “Zero Love”, “Money On The Table”, and most recently “Better Believe” which features Young Thug and The Weeknd.

Speaking on the album, Belly said it’s received the stamp of approval from both his bosses, The Weeknd and Jay Z. “Before I officially close out an album, there’s two people I play it for to get the seal of approval. Hov and Abel. That being said, I can officially say the album is done,” - Belly.

Check out the album artwork and official tracklist (below) and let us know what you think. Are you excited to finally hear See You Next Wednesday?

Tracklist:

1. Snakes & Ladders

2. IYKYK

3. Better Believe (with The Weeknd, Young Thug)

4. Zero Love (ft. Moneybagg Yo)

5. Moment Of Silence

6. Flowers

7. Razor (ft. PnB Rock and Gunna)

8. Die For It (with The Weeknd, Nas)

9. Requiem (with NAV)

10. Two Tone (ft. Lil Uzi Vert)

11. Wu Tang

12. Sucker

13. Scary Sight (ft. Big Sean)

14. Money On The Table (ft. Benny The Butcher)

15. Can You Feel It Yet