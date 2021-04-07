Belly Returns With New Single "IYKYK"

Belly has officially announced his upcoming studio album See You Next Wednesday, his first since the release of Immigrant in 2018. The project, which currently has no known release date beyond later this year, is set to be released through XO Records and Roc Nation.

Ahead of the album, Benny has come through to deliver a pair of singles -- the Benny The Butcher-assisted "Money On The Table" (available to stream here) and "IYKYK." The latter finds Belly holding things down on a solitary front, taking to a sparse and vaguely dark boom-bap beat by DannyBoyStyles & The ANMLS.

The Palestinian-Canadian emcee deserves due credit as a lyricist, his keen intellect revealing itself through his prose. "Ironic, blessings came from somethin’ so demonic," he spits, a thematic link with a few bars from "Money On The Table." "I got a million in diamonds insidÐµ the ultrasonic / Polished the flow, iconic, still I'm so nÐµurotic / I treat my product like narcotics -- it's economics." Those who can appreciate penmanship will find much to appreciate in unpacking Belly's stream-of-consciousness verse, a detached reflection on the trappings and tribulations of the fast life.

Stream IYKYK, an acronym for If You Know You Know, if you don't know. Look for See You Next Wednesday to land at some point in 2021.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Ironic, blessings came from somethin’ so demonic

I got a million in diamonds insidÐµ the ultrasonic

Polished the flow, iconic, still I'm so nÐµurotic

I treat my product like narcotics -- it's economics