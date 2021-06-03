mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Belly Recruits Moneybagg Yo For "Zero Love"

Mitch Findlay
June 03, 2021 15:39
275 Views
10
2
2021 XO Recordings2021 XO Recordings
2021 XO Recordings

Zero Love
Belly Feat. MoneyBagg Yo

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Belly returns with his third single from "See You Next Wednesday," enlisting Moneybagg Yo for "Zero Love."


Belly recently announced his upcoming album See You Next Wednesday, kicking the rollout off proper with a pair of singles from the project. The first, "Money On The Table," found him pairing up with Benny The Butcher, while the second, "IYKYK" was an entirely solitary effort. For his third trick, the Canadian emcee joins forces with Memphis heavy-hitter Moneybagg Yo for "Zero Love." 

"Jumped on this record cuz Belly and XO that's family," declared Bagg, speaking about the duet in a press release. "Excited about this one.” Understandably so, as "Zero Love" is another strong entry from Belly's new album. Taking to an uptempo and hard-hitting instrumental, appropriate given Moneybagg's presence, Belly showcases his versatility by showing restraint within his flow. On the other hand, Bagg keeps the intensity heavy as he lets fly a braggadocious verse of his own. Together they keep "Zero Love" engaging throughout -- check it out for yourself now, and sound off in the comments below.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Shoutout to Mr. Miyagi but we know a different karate
Money stretch out like pilates my house so big we got a lobby
Ball like this shit is my hobby
My money is long like Mojave

Belly
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  2
  275
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Belly MoneyBagg Yo
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Belly Recruits Moneybagg Yo For "Zero Love"
10
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject