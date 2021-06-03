Belly Recruits Moneybagg Yo For "Zero Love"

Belly recently announced his upcoming album See You Next Wednesday, kicking the rollout off proper with a pair of singles from the project. The first, "Money On The Table," found him pairing up with Benny The Butcher, while the second, "IYKYK" was an entirely solitary effort. For his third trick, the Canadian emcee joins forces with Memphis heavy-hitter Moneybagg Yo for "Zero Love."

"Jumped on this record cuz Belly and XO that's family," declared Bagg, speaking about the duet in a press release. "Excited about this one.” Understandably so, as "Zero Love" is another strong entry from Belly's new album. Taking to an uptempo and hard-hitting instrumental, appropriate given Moneybagg's presence, Belly showcases his versatility by showing restraint within his flow. On the other hand, Bagg keeps the intensity heavy as he lets fly a braggadocious verse of his own. Together they keep "Zero Love" engaging throughout -- check it out for yourself now, and sound off in the comments below.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Shoutout to Mr. Miyagi but we know a different karate

Money stretch out like pilates my house so big we got a lobby

Ball like this shit is my hobby

My money is long like Mojave