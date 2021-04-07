Belly Enlists Benny The Butcher For "Money On The Table"

Belly has announced his upcoming studio album See You Next Wednesday, a follow-up to his acclaimed 2018 project Immigrant. The project will be released via XO Records and Roc Nation, with an official date yet to be confirmed. Ahead of the project, the Palestinian-Canadian lyricist has delivered a pair of lead-off singles, one of them being "Money On The Table" featuring Benny The Butcher.

In keeping with modern tradition, the song's runtime is diminutive -- but not at the cost of the bars. Both Belly and Benny rise to the occasion as expected. The former returns without breaking stride, beginning his verse with some clever penmanship: "I play to win, my old foes tryna make amends / Just 'cause we got the same enemies, that don't make us friends / Nothing's makin' sense, I'm watchin' angels sin / I'm seein' demons repent, for now, I play the fence."

In the midst of his own momentous streak, Benny The Butcher plays the wingman with stalwart reliability. "I got two bitches, one a ratchet, and one my wife / One, I cock before bed, the other, I kiss good night," he spits, over The ANMLS & Skinny's production. "I know money made y'all soft, not us, I'm still hungry / Y'all make enough just to pay bills monthly and feel comfy."

"This felt like something nostalgic when I first made it," explains Belly, speaking on the song's creation in an official press release. "Being a fan of Benny, it only made sense to have him on it. I just feel blessed to be back and doing what I love."

Check out "Money On The Table" now, and keep an eye out for further updates on See You Next Wednesday, Belly's third studio album.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I play to win, my old foes tryna make amends

Just 'cause we got the same enemies, that don't make us friends

Nothing's makin' sense, I'm watchin' angels sin

I'm seein' demons repent, for now, I play the fence