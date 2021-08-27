Belly Delivers "See You Next Wednesday" Ft. The Weeknd, Nas, Big Sean, Young Thug & More

This New Music Friday (August 27) is one for the books. Not only are fans *still* awaiting the release of Donda as Kanye West takes over Soldier Field in Chicago, but Belly has also dropped an applause-worthy album with the release of See You Next Wednesday. The Canadian-bred star has call on a few chart-topping friends to help him make this one a megahit, and he recently caught up with NME about his record-shaping process.

“This album was me really trying to find my footing again and trying to be comfortable making music. I was drifting away from music and had been for a long time. I needed to unlearn a few things and try making music again," he said. “At a point I just had no emotional currency left. I had to get myself together to be able to even get stuff out,."

"I wanted to make it cohesive; I didn’t want it to sound like a collection of songs. I took my time, and that was probably the first time I’ve ever done that in my life. Instead of just being like, ‘Oh, we’ve got enough. Let’s roll,’ this time I was meticulous about everything.”

Features on See You Next Wednesday include The Weekend, Young Thug, Moneybagg Yo, RnB Rock, Gunna, Nas, Nav, Lil Uzi Vert, Big Sean, and Benny The Butcher.

Tracklist

1. Snakes & Ladders

2. IYKYK

3. Better Believe (with The Weeknd, Young Thug)

4. Zero Love (ft. Moneybagg Yo)

5. Moment Of Silence

6. Flowers

7. Razor (ft. PnB Rock and Gunna)

8. Die For It (with The Weeknd, Nas)

9. Requiem (with NAV)

10. Two Tone (ft. Lil Uzi Vert)

11. Wu Tang

12. Sucker

13. Scary Sight (ft. Big Sean)

14. Money On The Table (ft. Benny The Butcher)

15. Can You Feel It Yet

