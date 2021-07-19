The XO team is working hard in preparation for a massive takeover by the end of the year. The Weeknd's gearing up to drop new music (a full body of work, he said) and has a tour lined up for 2022. However, another star player on the XO roster has been missing from the game for a minute and is making a welcomed return. Belly's been slowly making his way back into the limelight. First, with the release of "Money On The Table" ft Benny The Butcher, then "Zero Love" with Moneybagg Yo.



Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

The Canadian rapper hit social media with a big announcement -- he's got another single on the way. Belly announced his new single, "Better Believe" ft. The Weeknd and Young Thug will hit the masses this week. "Biggest record of the summer out this Thursday, July 22 ft. @theweeknd @youngthug! YA’LL BETTER BELIEVE," he tweeted along with a pre-save link to the single and the hashtag #SeeYouNextWednesday."

Prior to the song's formal announcement, Belly hit the 'Gram with a preview of the single consisting of The Weeknd's hook and verse.

The rapper's new single arrives just weeks after he made his third appearance on L.A. Leakers where he went in on Nas' "If I Ruled The World."

Check out the preview to Belly's new single, "Better Believe" ft. Young Thug and The Weeknd below.