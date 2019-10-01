Louie Rankin, known for his role as Ox in Belly with DMX and Nas, died in a fatal car crash in Canada, according to TMZ. The accident occurred somewhere in Ontario. Officials said that Rankin's car ended up crashing into a transport truck on Highway 89. Photos of the collision surfaced on the puiblication. They revealed Rankin was pronounced dead on the scene. As for the truck driver, he reportedly didn't suffer from any physical injuries.

A tweet from his account confirmed his death last night.

"It saddens us to have to announce that The “ORGINAL DON DADA” “Trail Blazer” the legend - Louie Ox Rankin passed away this morning! May God keep his soul with his father, sister and neice in #heaven#amen#sipox," it read.

Rankin, who's also known as the Original Don Dada, also starred in the cult classic Jamaican crime film, Shottas, as Teddy Bruckshot. In recent times, he was spotted in the video for DJ Khaled and Nas' 2016 collab, "Nas Album Done."Along with his acting career, he was also a successful musician. He won a Grammy Award in 1992 for his song, "Typewriter" off of the album Showdown.

Both Tory Lanez and Safaree took to Instagram to pay tribute to the Jamaican legend. Safaree posted a photo of Rankin with the caption, "Woww rip to a legend."

Tory shared a lengthier message. "R.I.P. Louie Rankin... OMGSH... My childhood. Teddy Bruckshot! We will always love yu man, Fuck this fucked me up," he wrote.