Belly & Nav Team Up On "Requiem"

Belly took a bit of a break from the rap game for a few years. The Canadian rapper revealed in an emotional post that he had been working through some personal issues but thankfully, he capped off the note with the announcement of new music on the way. In the past few months, he's unveiled a slew of singles that led to the arrival of See You Next Wednesday. The rapper's new album boasts appearances from The Weeknd, Nas, Young Thug, and others but, he also came through with a moody banger alongside Nav. The two take inspiration from Requiem For A Dream for their song, "Requiem" which appears to also includes additional vocals from The Weeknd.

Peep the record below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Passport stamped out, she ain't got no more pages

Seats peanut butter and I put her on a PJ

Found out she a freak and she down for the three-way

Shawty my twin, we do everything the same way

