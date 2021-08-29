mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Belly & Nav Team Up On "Requiem"

Aron A.
August 29, 2021 17:19
262 Views
61
2
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Requiem
Belly Feat. NAV

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
85% (10)
Rate
Audience Rating
7 VERY HOTTTTT
2 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Belly and Nav's maintain a solid track record together with "Requiem."


Belly took a bit of a break from the rap game for a few years. The Canadian rapper revealed in an emotional post that he had been working through some personal issues but thankfully, he capped off the note with the announcement of new music on the way. In the past few months, he's unveiled a slew of singles that led to the arrival of See You Next Wednesday. The rapper's new album boasts appearances from  The Weeknd, Nas, Young Thug, and others but, he also came through with a moody banger alongside Nav. The two take inspiration from Requiem For A Dream for their song, "Requiem" which appears to also includes additional vocals from The Weeknd.

Peep the record below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics
Passport stamped out, she ain't got no more pages 
Seats peanut butter and I put her on a PJ
Found out she a freak and she down for the three-way
Shawty my twin, we do everything the same way

Belly
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  6  1
  2
  262
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Belly NAV
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Belly & Nav Team Up On "Requiem"
61
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject