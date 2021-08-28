Belly & Big Sean Go Bar For Bar On "Scary Sight"

In the years that Canadian rapper Belly has been absent from the game, the anticipation surrounding a new release grew. The rapper revealed a string of personal issues that impeded his career but the message he sent was one of hope to help uplift his fanbase. The campaign kicked off at the top of the year with "IYKYK" before dropping hits alongside Moneybagg Yo and Benny The Butcher.

Though the more notable collaborations on the project come alongside artists like The Weeknd and Nas, Belly collides with Big Sean for their new track, "Scary Sight." Produced by The ANMLS, Sean takes control of the majority of the song, handling both the hook and the first verse before Belly lays it down on the latter half of the record.

Check the record below.

Quotable Lyrics

I rest when I'm dead and buried

Put my bed in the cemetary

One man, military

I found out the love was just temporary

My life is a movie, Hereditary