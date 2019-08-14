Disney darling Bella Thorne is trying her hand at directing. The author-model-actress-singer was a fan favorite on the Disney Channel's Shake It Up series as CeCe Jones, but since leaving Mickey Mouse and Co. behind, the 21-year-old has been quite the figure in the tabloids. There was the scandal about her leaked nude photos, her public breakup from musician Mod Sun with whom she had a polyamorous relationship, and the most recent announcement that she's pansexual. It's all fairly tame, but Thorne has been regarded as a Disney princess gone wild.

On Tuesday, Thorne shook up the headlines once again when it came to light that her debut as a director would come in the form of a pornographic film on Pornhub. She spoke with the New York Post about her movie titled Her & Him, sharing that she initially wanted to do something in the Christmas horror genre “but instead I made a beautiful, ethereal film.”



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Thorne said the movie is about “this relationship between a male and a female and this fight over dominance." Corey Price, Pornhub's Vice President, described the film as a "modernistic, sexually explicit Romeo and Juliet-like depiction of two star-crossed lovers who have unbridled sexual longing for each other."

“The process of shooting was quite interesting because we had real-life f–king on set which I had never shot before at all,” Thorne added. “It is quite a fun environment.” Thorne isn't the only famous name behind a porn camera. Last year, rapper Young M.A directed a lesbian flick for Pornhub, as well.