Bella Thorne isn't just an actress on screen but also a director who's tried her hand at adult films and has appeared to be successful at it since she's set to win an award at the upcoming 2nd Annual Pornhub Awards Show. According to TMZ, the 21-year-old will get a trophy for her work in directing a film called Her & Him that features porn stars Abella Danger and Small Hands.

The storyline follows a guy who comes across a questionable text in his girl's phone leading to a heated and obviously sexual encounter. Bella's award will be the Vision Award since the movie is apart of Pornhub's Visionaries Director's Series that welcomes guest directors. Her & Him debuted at Oldenburg Film Festival in Germany earlier this year and Bella will get her golden trophy at the award show on October 11th.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Bella's ex Mod Sun may very well be at the award show as well since his music is featured in the film. The duo ended some dramatic terms and Bella has already found a new man, singer Benjamin Mascolo.

"I broke up with her on the fact that I'm not gonna tell you exactly why," Mod previously stated. "It was one thing that happened that to me [was] the undoable...I ended the relationship with her due to something that happened, a very, very public incident and that was it. And I honestly was hoping it would be a wake up call."