24-year-old Bella Thorne has added some seriously cool new ice to her jewellery collection. According to TMZ, the Time Is Up actress spent over a quarter of a million dollars on her new piece, which was designed by Alex Moss and pays homage to her home state of sunny Florida.

The jeweller showed off the piece on his Instagram page, captioning the photo dump, "we present The Florida Gem, made for @bellathorne, inspired by her hometown roots of Florida. Featuring a flexible tail-chain and a 16.7ct Natural Zambian Emerald #AMNY #FloridaGem."

Moss' post has attracted attention from other celebrities, including the Clermont twins who labelled the 1 of 1 necklace as "fire." Another fan replied "damn – really look like vintage Cartier or Bvlgari, this shit crazy," also giving the amazing craftmanship its well-deserved flowers.

The designer says "the whole look is not only iconic but [also] practical, with the alligator tails even bending for some flexibility while Thorne rocks it," the outlet reports, also sharing that the rumoured price tag for the piece is $300,000.

In May of 2021, we also shared a story about Thorne's impressive ice, although at the time she was making headlines for comparing her collection with "Birthday Song" rapper 2 Chainz's when she also talked about investing in the reselling industry.

Elsewhere in the news, it's been almost a year since the Shake It Up alum announced her engagement to Benjamin Mascolo, with who she recently spent the holiday season in beautiful Aspen, according to Daily Mail – read more about that here.

