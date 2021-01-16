Bella Thorne is defending Armie Hammer on social media after the actor was accused of sending DMs to fans expressing cannibalistic desires.

Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty Images

"I honestly can't believe this…people are crazy to fake this kinda shit," Thorne wrote on her Instagram story. "This poor guy and his kids, like leave him and his family alone. No way he’s a freaking CANNIBAL…. Also there’s a million fake screen shots going around."

The rumors started when one fan posted alleged screenshots from Hammer which were reportedly from between 2016-2020.

In a statement provided to Variety earlier this week, Hammer called the claims "bullshit."

Hammer's ex-girlfriend Courtney Vucekovich, who dated the Call Me By Your Name star from June to October of 2020, recently told Page Six that he wanted to "barbecue and eat" her:

He said to me he wants to break my rib and barbecue and eat it... He says, 'I want to take a bite out of you.’ If I had a little cut on my hand, he’d like suck it or lick it. That’s about as weird as we got. He did some things with me that I wasn’t comfortable with. For God knows what reason, he convinced me that these things were OK and he put me in some dangerous situations where I was not OK, where he was heavily drinking, and I wasn’t drinking that way and it scared me. I didn’t feel comfortable. You end up doing things that are very out-of-character for you, including sex acts.

[Via]