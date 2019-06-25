Bella Thorne appears to have been rather emotional last night over the news of her ex-girlfriend Tana Mongeau‘s engagement. Shortly after Mongeau announced she was marrying fellow YouTube star Jake Paul Monday night, Bella decided to share a slideshow of photos, which showed her crying on her Finsta account.

“When ur ex gets engaged 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭,” Thorne captioned the post while sharing pics that showed evidence of tears being shed. The post eventually caught the eye of Mongeau, who herself commented “omg.”

However, that wasn’t the only time Thorne addressed her relationship with Mongeau on Monday. The 21-year old star shared an Instagram photo of herself and Mongeau sharing an intimate embrace while on a yacht in honor of the social media star’s 21st birthday. “Through thick and thin 😭🤧 I love you Tana happy bday you beautiful beautiful special girl,” Thorne captioned the heartfelt post. However, I don't think she knew she was about get engaged hours later.

Check out Bella’s honest, and tearful reaction (below) and sound off in the comments.