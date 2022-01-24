Bella Hadid has revealed that she's quit drinking after feeling like there were nights when she "wouldn't be able to control" herself. Hadid discussed her sobriety during a new interview with InStyle.

“I have done my fair share of drinking," the Victoria’s Secret model told the outlet. "I loved alcohol and it got to the point where even I started to, you know, cancel nights out that I felt like I wouldn’t be able to control myself.”



Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

She added that she began to slow down her alcohol consumption after being shown the effects alcohol has on the brain by her doctor.

“I don’t feel the need [to drink anymore] because I know how it will affect me at 3 in the morning when I wake up with horrible anxiety thinking about that one thing I said five years ago when I graduated high school,” Hadid continued. “There’s just this never-ending effect of, essentially, you know, pain and stress over those few drinks that didn’t really do much, you know?”

Back in November, Hadid admitted to dealing with "breakdowns and burnouts" in a post dedicated to discussing her mental health. She used the post to remind her followers that "social media is not real."

