Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, and more have shared positive text messages they received from Virgil Abloh prior to his passing on November 28. The New York Times published the previously private texts and direct messages on Thursday.

Samuel Ross, a British designer who worked under Abloh, says that the messages “reflect the character and responsibility Virgil took on to lead a global community. Alongside the top-line perspective he held, he was able to still make time for the important micros of life.”



Julien M. Hekimian / Getty Images

“TO THE MAXXXXX,” Abloh once texted Jenner. “KEEP NATURALLY SLAYING IT GRACEFULLY.”

In a message to Hadid, Abloh wrote: “YOUR AN ANGEL. Not even of this earth. You walk thru a door and we all smile. All energy from your heart. In this shitty world it means the most to cruise thru it with the real ones. You shine light and actually make the world a better place. I’ll know you in 30 years from now and we’ll laugh at the last 5.”

“A bottle of tequila and the Cudi album on 12," Abloh told Chalamet.

Other messages from Abloh were shared by Cole Bennett, Sean Wotherspoon, Juelz Santana, and more.





