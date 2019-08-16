At the top of the month, it was reported that Bella Hadid and The Weeknd had broken up once again after they enjoyed a romantic second run at their relationship. "They are in different places right now, physically and mentally," a source claimed. "Bella is prepping for her fashion week commitments and Abel is working on his music and his upcoming acting debut." The breakup left The Weeknd, born Abel Tesfaye, in album mode which means there's another Weeknd tape on the way.

The "Often" singer made his way to the Los Angeles club Catch One on Thursday but his presence forced his ex to dip shortly after. TMZ reports Bella was inside with girlfriends for all of 40 minutes before she hit the exit.



Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Sources close to Bella claim they're "not convinced" that this break is the end all since the model allegedly "still loves" the singer.

“Those closest to Bella know that deep down there are still true feelings there and those feelings don’t just go away overnight," the source added, via Hollywood Life. "They have broken up before and it was simply due to scheduling conflicts because she’s busy, focused on her career and she’s always on the go. So only time will tell, but there’s definitely a possibility things will work themselves out at some point."