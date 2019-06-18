Bella Hadid lost to the Internet today when a simple shot of her shoe of choice while sitting in an airport was taken the wrong way. The 22-year-old model posted an image on her Instagram story that saw her raising her right foot in the air with the caption "anotha one." Behind Bella'a foot was a lineup of airplanes that had the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia flags.



Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty

Being as Bella's foot was on top of one of the flags, looking like she could be kicking the flag out of disrespect, is what lead people to freak out.

It's fair to say that quite a lot of people jumped on Twitter in Bella's defense, questioning just why the hashtag #BellaHadidIsRacist was even created from an innocent picture. "This is ridiculous!!!! This was innocent. She didn't know she was doing anything disrespectful . Wow this world is full of cry babies," one user wrote.

The hate outweighed the defense since Bella has since followed up with an apology. “I am posting this to clear up a few things that have been weighing on my heart,” Bella shared to Instagram. “To begin, I would never want my posts or platform to be used for hate against anyone, especially those of my own beautiful & powerful heritage. I love and care so much about the Muslim and Arab side of my family, as well as my brothers and sisters throughout the world.”

She added: “Not only do I have so much respect from the bottom of my heart, I have always tried to stand up for what I feel is right, especially regarding the great Middle East.”