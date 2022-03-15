In an interview with Vogue, Bella Hadid spoke about her battles with mental health, even opening up about her plastic surgery.

After years of public speculation, being accused of lip filler and eyelid lifts, Bella revealed she did receive a nose job at the age of 14. She revealed that it's a decision she regrets, as she believed she "would have grown out of it." "I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors," she said.

She also ended the conversation about whether or not she has ever used filler. "Whoever thinks I've gotten my eyes lifted or whatever it's called, it's face tape!" she explained. "The oldest trick in the book."

"People think I fully fucked with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy. I’m pretty sure you don’t look the same now as you did at 13, right?" she said.

Bella went on to explain how the critiques she faced made her feel like she wasn't good enough to be a supermodel.

"I’ve had this impostor syndrome where people made me feel like I didn’t deserve any of this. People always have something to say, but what I have to say is, I’ve always been misunderstood in my industry and by the people around me."

Detailing her insecurities which pushed her to use "calorie counting apps," lead to a battle with anorexia. Bella revealed that she was the "uglier sister," and "not as cool as Gigi, not as outgoing" and she even revealed, "that's what people said about her." Leading to battles with depression and anxiety.

You can read more of Bella's story detailing her struggles with mental health below.

