To say that many in the entertainment industry are less than enthused with Lil Pump's Trump endorsement is an understatement. The Florida-based artist isn't the only rapper to put their support behind the President's re-election, but he is one of few who have publicly made appearances with Trump. Lil Pump appeared at Trump's Michigan campaign rally last night (November 2) where he praised the president after being invited on stage.

"Mr. President, I appreciate everything you've done for our country. You brought the troops home and you're doing the right thing. MAGA 2020, don't forget that!" said Lil Pump, who Trump called "Lil Pimp" during his introduction. "And do not vote for Sleepy Joe." There have been thousands of responses to Pump's rally appearance, including people who drudged up a 2016 tweet where the rapper wrote "f*ck Donald Trump." Model Bella Hadid wasn't impressed by Pump's endorsement and took to her Instagram Story to throw a few insults his way.

Over a photo taken from Pump's Instagram where he poses in front of a Trump MAGA flag, Bella wrote, "This is so irresponsible. This kid is a loser." She also shared a video that showed Trump introducing Lil Pump at his rally, calling the rapper a "superstar" and asking the crowd if they were familiar with him. A woman sitting behind Trump makes a face and the caption to the video reads, "You know he’s losing the plot when even Karen can’t relate."

Check out the posts below.



