It's almost that time for the official premiere of the dramatic remake of Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air. Will Smith is backing the project as an executive producer, and many people have already expressed their curiosity to see the iconic 90s sitcom turned into a drama. In the past few months, Peacock's offered a more comprehensive look into what we should expect through several trailers.

Today, they've unveiled a brand new teaser for the show, which is set to premiere on Feb. 13th, that reveals a spin on the legendary intro. The intro is scored by Meek Mill's "Dreams & Nightmares Intro" while showing Will, played by Jabari Banks, on the basketball court before a scuffle breaks out and a gunshot is seemingly fired. From there, the shot cuts to Will getting driven to the airport where his mom tells him that he'll be moving to Bel-Air.

"With this dramatic reimagining, we wanted to create a show that stands on its own while honoring the spirit and innovation of the original series,” said Morgan Coooper, director, co-writer, and executive producer of Bel-Air. “Because Bel-Air is a drama, we’re able to really peel back the layers of these characters and themes in a way that you simply couldn’t do 30 years ago in the half-hour sitcom format. We’re able to go have tough conversations that challenge perspectives. At its core, Bel-Air is a celebration of the Black experience through the perspective of a family.”

