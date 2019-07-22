WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan will be among the many WWE legends appearing on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw for the Raw Reunion, which is being billed as "the biggest reunion in WWE history."

Ahead of tonight's Raw Reunion, The Hulkster took to social media to ponder what it would be like if all of the WWE icons joined forces and took over the company. As you'd expect, some current WWE superstars weren't exactly on board with that concept, including Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch, who quickly responded to Hogan, "Yeah, that doesn’t work for me, Brother."

Tonight's episode of Raw, emanating from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, will reportedly feature the following list of legends:

Steve Austin

Hulk Hogan

Ric Flair

Shawn Michaels

Razor Ramon

Diesel

Kurt Angle

Sgt. Slaughter

Christian

Ted DiBiase

Eric Bischoff

The Boogeyman

Jimmy Hart

Hurricane

Santino Marella

Jerry Lawler

D-Von Dudley

In addition to the Raw Reunion, WWE has also announced a WWE Network special dubbed, "Smackville," set to take place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee this Saturday, July 27 starting at 9pm ET. The full match card has not been revealed, but WWE is currently advertising a Triple Threat main event for the WWE Championship, featuring Kofi Kingston, Samoa Joe and Dolph Ziggler.