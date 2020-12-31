If you're an NBA fan, you definitely know who Becky Hammon is. She is a 6-time WNBA all-star who is an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs. She has been with the organization for quite a while now and under Gregg Popovich, she has become a star of sorts who many see becoming a fully-fledged NBA head coach. Last night, Hammon was actually able to achieve that goal as Coach Pop elevated her to acting head coach after he was ejected during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Spurs were already losing the game when Hammon came in and they were unable to get the W. As a result, the loss will be put under Popovich's record and not Hammon's. Regardless, this was a huge achievement as Hammon became the first woman to head coach a game in the history of the NBA.

“I try not to think of the huge picture and huge aspect of it because it can be overwhelming,” Hammon told reporters about her achievement. “I really have had no time to reflect. I have not had time to look at my phone. So, I don’t know what’s going on outside the AT&T Center.”

Whenever new coaching opportunities arise, Hammon's name is always circulated and it seems like just a matter of time before she gets a full-time head coaching role. Last night, Hammon was able to get one step closer to that reality.

Ronald Cortes/Getty Images