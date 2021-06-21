Becky Hammon has been making a name for herself as the assistant coach of the San Antonio Spurs. Throughout the last few years, head coach Gregg Popovich has put a lot of trust in her and other teams have taken notice. In fact, earlier this season, Hammon became the first woman acting head coach in NBA history as she was tasked with filling in for Pop after he had been ejected in a game against the Lakers. The Spurs players have a great deal of respect for her and it seems like it's only a matter of time before she gets her own head coaching role.

In fact, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Hammon is now a finalist for the head coaching gig in Portland. She has been invited back for a second interview and she will be competing for the job with Chauncey Billups. This news is significant as she is now the first woman to ever become a finalist for an NBA head coaching role.

There are numerous head coaching openings in the NBA right now and it is believed that Hammon will be a candidate elsewhere, as well. Either way, this is a huge achievement for Hammon and it truly feels like her time is coming soon. With more and more women joining NBA coaching staffs, perhaps we will see multiple women head coaches in the not-so-distant future.

Ronald Cortes/Getty Images