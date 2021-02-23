mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Becky G & Burna Boy Connect On "Rotate"

Aron A.
February 23, 2021 15:35
Becky G and Burna Boy team up for a brand new single.


Becky G and Burna Boy have been crushing it individually but now, they've connected for a brand new single. Becky G slid through with her latest offering this week, titled, "Rotate" ft. Burna Boy. The upbeat danceable record brings Burna Boy deeper into the world of Latin music with refreshing elements of pop music sprinkled in between.

Serving as Becky's first single of 2021, we're hoping that this is a sign of new music to come. She continued to release new singles throughout 2020 following the release of 2019's Mala Santa. She also dropped a slew of collaborations alongside artists like Pitbull and Myke Towers.

As for Burna Boy, he's still riding high off of the release of 2020's Twice As Tall.

Check the new single below.

Quotable Lyrics
Let it go let it go
Aquí estoy contigo
Somos un equipo

Becky G
