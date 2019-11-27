Some people will flex their way right to the big house, and that's exactly what reportedly happened to singer Bebe Rexha's producer. Devine Evans, real named Anthony Wade Evans, a music producer based in California, was sentenced to two years in prison on Monday after pleading guilty. According to the NY Daily News, the 45-year-old musician stood accused of lifting credit cards from two of his clients in order to fund his lifestyle and to buy items for dozens of others.

The U.S. Attorney's Office reportedly stated that in 2017 and 2018, Evans used American Express cards from two clients only identified in court documents as A.P. and B.R. TMZ would later identify one of Evans's victims as pop singer Bebe Rexha. Evans spent the stolen money on airline flights, hotels, to buy items for his wedding, and for random events. He also used the funds on his family members including his mother, wife, and daughter. According to TMZ, Evans spent nearly $37K of Bebe's money. After a year of getting away with it, Evans was finally caught after Bebe's business manager pieced things together.

The Hollywood Sentinel caught up with Evans for an interview back in August 2018 and they reported the producer began his career working for TLC's Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes at Left Eye Productions. Evans seems to have partnered with some world-renowned artists in the studio including names like Faith Hill, Janet Jackson, Bruno Mars, Pharrell Williams, Selena Gomez, Justin Timberlake, Ariana Grande, and Lady Gaga.