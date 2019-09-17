Bebe Rexha recently celebrated her 30th birthday by posting an image of herself on the floor half-naked doing the splits, while she's also applying make-up. The same kind of attitude and skill has been proven once again in a new video shared to the "Meant To Be" singer's Instagram feed that sees her shaking her ass to Juvenile's 1998 hit "Back That Ass Up."

In the clip below, you can Bebe posted up on a private jet shaking her ass by the cockpit while the pilots sign off in appreciation. "In case of emergency please back that ass up," she wrote alongside the video.

Bebe, who is loud and proud of her gorgeous frame, previously responded to numerous claims that she's been under the knife to alter her shape

"I’ve never had my butt done. I’ve never had my nose done. Actually, I have a deviated septum, and I keep getting sinus infections, and I’m scared to get that [fixed]," she said. "I’m scared to go under the knife—I don’t want it to mess up my nose! If I got work done, I would definitely say it. I definitely want to get my boobs lifted one day. If it makes me feel better and sexy? I’m like, do whatever you want."