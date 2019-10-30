Bebe Rexha has always been open and proud of her natural frame, previously shutting down reports of going under the knife to enhance her shape. "I’ve never had my butt done. I’ve never had my nose done. Actually, I have a deviated septum, and I keep getting sinus infections, and I’m scared to get that [fixed]," she once said. "I’m scared to go under the knife—I don’t want it to mess up my nose! If I got work done, I would definitely say it."



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

To make her past statement loud and clear the "Meant To Be" singer shared a sultry image to Instagram that sees her bootylicious frame while she posed on a beach. "Wanted to give you a little real nAss on your timeline today. Love you 🖤 #BootyByGod #everybodyisbeautiful," she captioned the picture.

Bebe has previously slammed certain stylists for not wanting to work with her claiming she's "too big."

"If a size 6-8, is too big, then I don’t know what to tell you. Then I don’t want to wear your fucking dresses. ‘Cause that’s crazy. … You’re saying that all the women in the world that are size 8 and up are not beautiful, and they cannot wear your dresses," she said if the situation.