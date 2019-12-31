Bebe Rexha is ending the decade on the right note, vacationing in a warm and tropical location, roaming around in a bikini embracing her natural self. The "In The Name Of Love" singer hit up Instagram yet again with a bootylicious post showcasing her gorgeous curves with a little spicy attitude.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Wearing a mismatched bikini, Bebe captioned the post: "Vacay before the new year." The 30-year-old recently spoke on reports that she's had surgery to enhance her frame but she set the record straight when she was featured in June's Health Magazine. "I’ve never had my butt done. I’ve never had my nose done. Actually, I have a deviated septum, and I keep getting sinus infections, and I’m scared to get that [fixed]," she told the publication. "I’m scared to go under the knife—I don’t want it to mess up my nose! If I got work done, I would definitely say it. I definitely want to get my boobs lifted one day. If it makes me feel better and sexy? I’m like, do whatever you want."

Bebe recently shared on Instagram that she has "exciting" news for fans in the new year - keep it locked.