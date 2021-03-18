The Grammys remain a hot topic days following their 63rd award ceremony as artists continue to discuss if they believe The Recording Academy is corrupt. Every year the Grammy nominations and wins ruffle feathers, but this go 'round shocked even industry professionals. The Weeknd's After Hours was hailed as one of the best releases of 2020, it led to a themed Super Bowl performance, and earned No. 1 spots for the album and its subsequent singles, but he was snubbed across the board. After not receiving any nominations and, according to The Weeknd, not even an invite to the show, the singer determined that he would no longer submit his music to the Grammys for the remainder of his career.



Amy Sussman / Staff / Getty Images

The treatment of The Weeknd prompted several discussions regarding the validity of The Recording Academy's voting process, and according to Bebe Rexha, people may be voting in line with who slipped them a few dollars. "This deserved it," said Rexha in a brief clip shared online. "This deserved a f*cking Grammy. I don't understand the Grammy criteria, either, but I think, lowkey, it's about like, who's paying off who. Just saying." Over her video, she wrote, "The Grammy's are corrupted."

Following her triple win, Megan Thee Stallion was asked if the Grammys were dishonest, and the rapper said, "The Grammys ain't rigged. B*tch, you win some, you lose some." Check out Bebe Rexha's video below.