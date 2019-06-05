Bebe Rexha has never been one to not speak her mind and show off her best, true self. The 29-year-old was present at New York City's CFDA Awards Monday night where she discussed her upcoming 30th birthday on August 30th.

“Dirty 30!” she said on the red carpet of her big day. “You know, a lot of times women are meant to feel bad about turning 30, and I’m like, ‘Honey, I am a better lover now than I was 10 years ago!’” Bebe didn't care who was listening as she went on to explain just how good she is in bed. “I’ll f— you so good, you don’t even know, so don’t even try!”

“Don’t make me feel bad about turning 30, because - women, feel good about your age. You are amazing and you’re perfect just the way you are!” she added.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Bebe has previously denied undergoing plastic surgery, detailing how she's scared of going under the knife. "I’ve never had my butt done. I’ve never had my nose done. Actually, I have a deviated septum, and I keep getting sinus infections, and I’m scared to get that [fixed]," she said.

"I’m scared to go under the knife—I don’t want it to mess up my nose! If I got work done, I would definitely say it. I definitely want to get my boobs lifted one day. If it makes me feel better and sexy? I’m like, do whatever you want."