Bebe Rexha Drops "Better Mistakes" Ft. Rick Ross, Lil Uzi Vert, Doja Cat, Ty Dolla $ign

Pop princess Bebe Rexha has returned with her sophomore studio album, Better Mistakes. The record is the follow-up to her 2018 debut Expectations, and for this release, Rexha fuses genres from Pop to Rock to R&B to Rap. She recently caught up with Billboard to discuss Better Mistakes, sharing that the project reflects her growth as both an artist and a person.

“During the process of this album, I’ve gotten to know myself really well, and the person that I am," said the singer. "And I’ve learned to accept that person, to accept her, flaws and all. I think that’s the number one thing in life -- the acceptance within yourself, your failures, the good parts and the bad parts.”

Better Mistakes features looks from Rick Ross, Lil Uzi Vert, Doja Cat, Ty Dolla $ign, Travis Barker, Pink Sweat$, Lunay, and Trevor Daniel. Stream the album and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Break My Heart Myself ft. Travis Barker

2. Sabotage

3. Trust Fall

4. Better Mistakes

5. Sacrifice

6. My Dear Love ft. Ty Dolla $ign & Trevor Daniel

7. Die For a Man ft. Lil Uzi Vert

8. Baby, I'm Jealous ft. Doja Cat

9. On The Go ft. Pink Sweat$ & Lunay

10. Death Row

11. Empty

12. Amore ft. Rick Ross

13. Mama