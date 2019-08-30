As we near the end of summer, we get to enjoy one final long weekend before getting back on the grind. Whether you're going back to school or returning to work on Tuesday, Labor Day Weekend is officially upon us and there's definitely a lot of fun stuff for you to explore around your city in the next three days. A few people will be celebrating birthdays this weekend, including pop star Bebe Rexha, who has just hit a big milestone in her life. The popular recording artist just turned thirty-years-old and she's celebrating by showing off her body online, proving that thirty is the new twenty.



Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images

"This is what 30 looks like," said Bebe on Instagram. In the photo, she's wearing a black thong and nothing else, doing the splits on the bathroom floor. The ultra-revealing image has been liked over 1 million times in three hours so, clearly, people are feeling it. "My #BirthdaySuit Self love. Body positivity. Unapologetically me. Pre-show stretch and lipstick application #Not20Anymore‬."

The star singer released a new song today to celebrate her birthday, gifting the fans with some new content to keep them satiated before the next full-length project. She says that she "couldn't be more excited" about what's to come in her career. Her career has absolutely skyrocketed in the last few years so she's certainly not the only person looking forward to the new music. Check out the flexible shot below.