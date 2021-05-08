mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Bebe Rexha Chops & Screws A Classic On "Amore" Ft. Rick Ross

Erika Marie
May 08, 2021 02:19
12 Views
The track is featured on the singer's recently released album, "Better Mistakes."


Putting her spin on Dean Martin's classic is Bebe Rexha. The Pop singer delivered her sophomore studio album Better Mistakes on Friday (May 7), and the album is stacked with hitmakers including Ty Dolla $ign, Doja Cat, Lil Uzi Vert, and Rick Ross. The singer shared that she's been sitting on Better Mistakes for some time and told Billboard that because the pandemic delayed the project further, she had time to mix things up and play with different genres.

"It’s funny, because I had this super-focused album that was all in the 'Empty,' 'Death Row,' 'Break My Heart Myself' world, and 'My Dear Love' was still in there to go a little more Hip Hop," said the singer. "But then sitting on the album was driving me crazy, listening to all these sad songs. When you sit on an album for two years, two-and-a-half years, you’re gonna want to change it. So I had to fight myself not to change a lot -- but I threw 'Sacrifice' in there, and 'Amore.' I threw in different genres, and that’s what I wanted."

Check out Rick Ross assisting Bebe Rexha on her slow-burning single and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Diamonds on my middle finger (Yeah)
F*ck you to the simple n*ggas (Han)
Versace sweaters and the linen
Smokin' Cali out in Venice (Boss)
Mansion bought in Vienna, bought a Benz and I'm livin' like a Menace
I remember time when I'm never finished, like a set of rims, Rozay always spend it

[via]

