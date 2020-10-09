mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Bebe Rexha Calls On Doja Cat For "Baby, I'm Jealous"

Erika Marie
October 09, 2020 01:53
Baby, I'm Jealous
Bebe Rexha Feat. Doja Cat

The ladies trade verses about their partners' wandering eyes.


Two women in music who have been storming the charts have collided. As artists have occupied their time indoors throughout 2020 by creating and releasing new music regularly, Bebe Rexha has refrained from sharing new tunes until Friday (October 9). The pop star released "Baby, I'm Jealous" featuring Doja Cat, and the dedicated fanbases of both artists have already taken over social media to retweet and reshare the sultry mainstream track.

Ahead of the release of "Baby, I'm Jealous," Bebe and Doja shared a split-screen as they chatted on Instagram Live together. They weren't the only pop culture figures who made an appearance; the pair was joined by social media superstars Charli D’amelio and Nikita Dragun. Meanwhile, on the track itself, Bebe and Doja trade versus about their feelings of envy about their partners possibly having wandering eyes, so stream "Baby, I'm Jealous" and let us kow what you think about the duo's latest.

Quotable Lyrics

That chick can't be that chick
Baby, I'm a bad b*tch
If he fiendin' he'll prolly get a catfish
Keep him dreamin' to pull up on a nap, sh*t

