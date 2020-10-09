Bebe Rexha Calls On Doja Cat For "Baby, I'm Jealous"

Two women in music who have been storming the charts have collided. As artists have occupied their time indoors throughout 2020 by creating and releasing new music regularly, Bebe Rexha has refrained from sharing new tunes until Friday (October 9). The pop star released "Baby, I'm Jealous" featuring Doja Cat, and the dedicated fanbases of both artists have already taken over social media to retweet and reshare the sultry mainstream track.

Ahead of the release of "Baby, I'm Jealous," Bebe and Doja shared a split-screen as they chatted on Instagram Live together. They weren't the only pop culture figures who made an appearance; the pair was joined by social media superstars Charli D’amelio and Nikita Dragun. Meanwhile, on the track itself, Bebe and Doja trade versus about their feelings of envy about their partners possibly having wandering eyes, so stream "Baby, I'm Jealous" and let us kow what you think about the duo's latest.

Quotable Lyrics

That chick can't be that chick

Baby, I'm a bad b*tch

If he fiendin' he'll prolly get a catfish

Keep him dreamin' to pull up on a nap, sh*t