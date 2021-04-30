mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Bebe Rexha & Lil Uzi Vert Mask Their Emotions On "Die For A Man"

Alexander Cole
April 30, 2021 17:09
Die For A Man
Bebe Rexha Feat. Lil Uzi Vert

Bebe Rexha's latest track comes with a fresh verse from Lil Uzi Vert.


Bebe Rexha has been a fixture in the pop world for a while now and her songs always help build her already massive following. On Friday, the pop star decided to come through with a brand new effort called "Die For A Man" and if you are an avid hip-hop fan, this is certainly a song to check out as it comes with a short yet sweet verse from Lil Uzi Vert.

The production on this one is what you would come to expect from a hip-hop-influenced pop tune. The drums are tight while the synths and flourishes all help to enhance Rexha's voice. Lyrically, the artist sings about relationships and how she prefers to mask her feelings as a way to protect herself. Uzi's verse matches this energy and overall, they sustain solid chemistry throughout the track.

Quotable Lyrics:

I would never die for a woman ’cause women got other men too
I only die for my gang, that’s the only way, or I would die for the money if the shit was all blue (Blue)
Uh-huh, ’cause I am on a whole another level in my thinking when it comes to this life, I can never change

