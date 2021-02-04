We've received enough truthful news about celebrity deaths in recent months, so having information about a hoax is enough to send fans over the edge. Will Smith, Eddie Murphy, Bill Cosby, YNW Melly, Bill Murray, Jackie Chan, Dr, Luke, Machine Gun Kelly, and Jerry Springer have all fallen victim to false news about their alleged deaths going viral on social media, causing them to come forward with proof that they are, indeed, actually alive. Pop singer Bebe Rexha is the latest to be targeted by the death hoax bug, and she's letting the world know that she's doing just fine.



After resurfacing on Twitter, Rexha was confronted with news of her death. "Jeez I stay offline for three days and not only am I dead but I died of a drug overdose?!?!" she asked a fan. The fake report of her death even came with a photo of a body on a gurney with a caption that read the news was confirmed by CNN as well as her family.

"Omg god forbid what the hell. That’s messed up god forbid," the singer added. She was surprised to see that so many people were concerned but assured them she was doing well. She even joked by saying that she was a ghost tweeting from their closets. Check out the posts below.



