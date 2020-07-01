The 80s and 90s produced some of the most iconic cartoons. The Simpsons debuted in the late 80s. Family Guy and South Park began carving their respective legacies into pop culture in the late 90s. And in between those times, there were plenty of other cartoons targeted to adults that made waves. Beavis & Butthead had an iconic stretch throughout the 90s, though attempts to reboot it beyond that have failed. However, it seems like there's another attempt to revive the cartoon.

According to THR, ViacomCBS-owned Comedy Central has picked up a revamp of Beavis And Butt-Head for two seasons with the series creator Mike Judge returning to write, produce, and voice characters in the series. The new deal includes two seasons as well as plans for spin-offs and a potential special. They plan on bringing the iconic 90s duo to a "whole new Gen Z world" that would relate to both old fans and new fans alike.

"We are thrilled to be working with Mike Judge and the great team at 3 Arts again as we double down on adult animation at Comedy Central," Chris McCarthy, President of ViacomCBS' entertainment and youth group,said. "Beavis and Butt-Head were a defining voice of a generation, and we can’t wait to watch as they navigate the treacherous waters of a world light-years from their own."

"It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again," Judge added.

