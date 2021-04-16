BeatKing Taps Ludacris For "Keep It Poppin"

Ludacris fans rejoice, as the legendary emcee has delivered not one, but two new verses this week. The first, a stacked collaboration with J.I.D. and Conway The Machine called "Scatterbrain," which you can check out here. And now, he's come through with another one, linking with BeatKing and Queendom Come for the bawdy banger "Keep It Poppin."

No stranger to the lewd and crude -- this is the mind behind "What's Your Fantasy" and "Freaky Thangs," after all -- Luda wastes little time in setting a tone over BeatKing's bouncy production. But not before the King himself makes his presence felt, opening things up with some sexually charged bars. "I hate skinny bitches, skinny hoes get no love," he declares. "I see a group of skinny hoes I call em Bone Thugs."

Luda tags in for the second verse, his rapid-fire flow catching slick pockets over the hard-hitting beat. "I'ma throw them bands with it," he raps, kicking off with a stop-and-start delivery. "Been trying to see if I can palm my hands with it / couple of hundred dollar tips on her OnlyFans with it." For those who can appreciate a little bit of x-rated music for the clubs, BeatKing and Ludacris have you covered with "Keep It Poppin." Check it out for yourself now.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I hate skinny bitches, skinny hoes get no love,

I see a group of skinny hoes I call em Bone Thugs

