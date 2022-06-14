A short video caused BeatKing to come under scrutiny after he was accused of discriminating against a gay fan. These days, it's easy for someone to take a few seconds from a larger situation and turn it into a viral moment, and hitmaker BeatKing saw his name among trending topics after a video showed a male fan twerking on stage during his performance before being catapulted off by a security guard. He posted the moment and said he didn't want any men twerking on stage during his set.

The public began accusing BeatKing of being anti-LGBTQIA+ and some even brought up the rapper trying to connect with Saucy Santana to receive help in getting a collaboration with Yung Miami. Santana responded, only intensifying the conversation, but BeatKing returned to shut things down once and for all by sharing his side of the story.

"Lol Ion want no smoke wit da alphabet squad [sideways crying laughing emoji][rainbow emoji]," he tweeted for offering his explanation of what happened during the show. "Dude hopped on stage repeatedly and security kept asking him to get down. He refused so it got physical [shrug emoji] But I am human and I did feel bad for how he got pushed so I stopped the show [100 emoji]."

Then, BeatKing offered a clip to substantiate his version. "And here's the proof. Happy Pride Month lol."

In his shared video, BeatKing did tell his DJ to stop the music as he did address the situation head-on as he said he appreciated his gay fans while telling security that they didn't have to push the man off of the stage. Still, that wasn't enough for some.

Check out the update from BeatKing below.