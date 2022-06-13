BeatKing and Saucy Santana's beef initially started over the weekend after the latter refused to apologize for comments made about Beyoncé and Blue Ivy on Twitter years ago, calling the Lemonade artist's eldest daughter "nappy-headed" and showing favouritism for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's oldest daughter, North West.

Now though, their feud has further evolved after the 37-year-old had a male fan pushed off of his stage during a performance for twerking. While the footage raised some eyebrows after surfacing online, BeatKing is standing behind his actions.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

"I'm sorry bruh but no dudes twerking on my stage," he captioned his own upload of the video, which naturally attracted plenty of hilarious comments.

"Bruh got pushed off stage mid-twerk lol, cold world," one user wrote. "Y'all cancelled DaBaby for less," someone else chimed in.

Others, however, were less impressed with BeatKing's antics, including Saucy Santana. When @theneighborhoodtalk uploaded the video, the "Booty" rapper responded to a comment directed at the Houston native reading, "But you reached out to Santana to help you get a feature?" with "w/ my twerking ass."

It seems that some feel as though the "Then Leave" artist being willing to work with the 28-year-old rapper (who's best known for his booty-shaking) but not wanting any men to dance the same way on his stage is a double standard and not a good look.

Do you think BeatKing and his security team went too far? Sound off in the comment section below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.