Following the previously released announcement and trailer to the Beastie Boys Story documentary, fans have been blessed by Apple TV to get an extended first look at the Spike Jonze-directed film.

The "extended" look, runs for just under 3 minutes, but the information and emotion were packed in densely. Viewers should have a good idea of what to expect going into the film, a little bit of every emotion.

The extended-trailer follows the journey of the Beastie Boys while featuring live-narration from the groups surviving members, Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz and Michael “Mike D” Diamond. The duo talk freely on stage in front of a live audience at the King’s Theatre in Brooklyn, New York. They reflect on a slideshow of memories that is present behind them. The slideshow is set to be made up of entirely Spike Jonze collected footage.

In addition to the documentary film, Jonze and the Beastie Boys will be releasing a photo book, that will again be made up of exclusively Jonze-captured material. The book is already available for preorder here.

The Beastie Boys Story documentary was set to debut at SXSW later this month, but due to the coronavirus-scares, the movie has been pulled from screenings. It will now be released at select IMAX theaters on April 2nd then will be available for streaming on Apple TV+ on April 24th.