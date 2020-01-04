The Beastie Boys have teamed up with frequent collaborator, Spike Jonze, to release a compilation book of photos from various monumental moments of the group's history. The book, called Beastie Boys, will include over 200 shots taken by Jonze of the Beasties throughout their extensive career, including photos from the shoot for the music video of their 1994 song, "Sabotage," which Jonze directed, as well as from the cover shoot for their 1999 greatest hits album, The Sounds of Science. Jonze has written the afterword for the book, and surviving Beastie Boys members Michael “Mike D” Diamond and Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz have contributed text as well.

Roger Kisby/Getty Images

In a press release, the group described the project as such: “This book shows the greatest act of the hip hop generation in their truest colors as only a close friend could see them. From going on stage at Lollapalooza to writing together at Mike D’s apartment; getting into character for a video to dressing up as old men to hit the basketball court; recording an album in the studio in Los Angeles to goofing around the streets of New York.”

Beastie Boys will hit stands via Rizzoli on March 17th, 2020. This book follows the 2018 release of the Beastie Boys' memoir called Beastie Boys Book, written and curated by Mike-D and Ad-Rock. The nearly-600-page "collection of photos, interviews, and ephemera" also featured contributions from Jonze, as well. Mike-D and Ad-Rock took the memoir on the road in 2019 for a series of “Beastie Boys Story” shows directed by Jonze.