mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Beast Coast Roll The "Bones" With Meechy Darko & Cie

Devin Ch
May 25, 2019 12:27
855 Views
160
6
CoverCover

Bones
Beast Coast

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
98% (13)
Rate
Audience Rating
12 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Beast Coast doles out "posse cut duties" to its fleet members.


Blink and you missed it. Beast Coast accomplished the impressive feat of jamming a 13-song LP with give or take a good dozen participants staking their claim on the project. Irrespective of how the parts were devised, "Bones" is highly representative of what a high-stakes environment would look like amongst friends.

The 8th song on the LP doesn't offer much in the way of solo vindication. Kirk Knight, Darko, Zombie Juice, Erick the Architect, Nyck Caution, Issa Gold and Erick Arc Elliott all succeed in the compacted space of 8 bars at best.

Only AK The Savior and Meechy Darko, of The Underachievers and Flatbush Zombies respectively, register as full-timers on "Bones," and deservedly so - as they impacted the song with a certain pedigree, and a pace-setting example for the remaining 5 songs on the LP. Give us your thoughts on Escape From New York in the comment section below, as well as your rank and file for "Bones" from BEAST performer to least spectacular.

Quotable Lyrics:

Mike Amiri on, lookin' like a Shotta
Louis carry-on, fell in love with ganja
Keep a very long shotty for imposters
Pellegrino on the wrist cost a comma
Nefertiti on the dick, she a scholar.

- AK The Savior

Beast Coast Meechy Darko AKTHESAVIOR Kirk Knight Pro Era escape from new york Come to my party tour
6 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Beast Coast Roll The "Bones" With Meechy Darko & Cie
160
6
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject