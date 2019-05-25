Beast Coast Roll The "Bones" With Meechy Darko & Cie

Blink and you missed it. Beast Coast accomplished the impressive feat of jamming a 13-song LP with give or take a good dozen participants staking their claim on the project. Irrespective of how the parts were devised, "Bones" is highly representative of what a high-stakes environment would look like amongst friends.

The 8th song on the LP doesn't offer much in the way of solo vindication. Kirk Knight, Darko, Zombie Juice, Erick the Architect, Nyck Caution, Issa Gold and Erick Arc Elliott all succeed in the compacted space of 8 bars at best.

Only AK The Savior and Meechy Darko, of The Underachievers and Flatbush Zombies respectively, register as full-timers on "Bones," and deservedly so - as they impacted the song with a certain pedigree, and a pace-setting example for the remaining 5 songs on the LP. Give us your thoughts on Escape From New York in the comment section below, as well as your rank and file for "Bones" from BEAST performer to least spectacular.

Quotable Lyrics:

Mike Amiri on, lookin' like a Shotta

Louis carry-on, fell in love with ganja

Keep a very long shotty for imposters

Pellegrino on the wrist cost a comma

Nefertiti on the dick, she a scholar.

- AK The Savior