Beast Coast Kicks Things Off With "It Ain't Easy, It Ain't Easy"

For anyone who's followed Joey Bada$$ and Pro Era from the jump, the Beast Coast project has been something that's been mentioned over the years but it wasn't until recently that they announced the project would actually be arriving. It finally dropped on Friday and it's safe to say that it exceeded expectations. Members from Pro Era, Flatbush Zombies, and The Underachievers kick the project off with "It Ain't Easy, It Ain't Easy."

The first track of the project sets the tone for the rest of it and Beast Coast keeps the energy high from the jump. "It Ain't Easy, It Ain't Easy" is a monstrous banger that kicks off their new project. With Sam Wish and Tyler Dopps on the beat, the Brooklyn supergroup snap while swapping bars with each other.

Peep their record below.

Quotable Lyrics

Feeling no pressure, yeah, we get slept on

Cool 'cause my bread long, I'm in her like tampons

Jelly that's and one, pink like I'm Cam'ron

Carats like Anwar, bitch it's no fair ones

