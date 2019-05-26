mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Beast Coast Kicks Things Off With "It Ain't Easy, It Ain't Easy"

Aron A.
May 26, 2019 12:35
2.3K Views
220
14
CoverCover

It Ain't Easy, It Ain't Easy
Beast Coast

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
99% (25)
Rate
Audience Rating
24 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Beast Coast starts off their new project with a banger.


For anyone who's followed Joey Bada$$ and Pro Era from the jump, the Beast Coast project has been something that's been mentioned over the years but it wasn't until recently that they announced the project would actually be arriving. It finally dropped on Friday and it's safe to say that it exceeded expectations. Members from Pro Era, Flatbush Zombies, and The Underachievers kick the project off with "It Ain't Easy, It Ain't Easy."

The first track of the project sets the tone for the rest of it and Beast Coast keeps the energy high from the jump. "It Ain't Easy, It Ain't Easy" is a monstrous banger that kicks off their new project. With Sam Wish and Tyler Dopps on the beat, the Brooklyn supergroup snap while swapping bars with each other.

Peep their record below. 

Quotable Lyrics
Feeling no pressure, yeah, we get slept on
Cool 'cause my bread long, I'm in her like tampons
Jelly that's and one, pink like I'm Cam'ron
Carats like Anwar, bitch it's no fair ones

Beast Coast
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  22  0
  14
  2.3K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Beast Coast Pro Era The Underachievers Flatbush Zombies
14 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Beast Coast Kicks Things Off With "It Ain't Easy, It Ain't Easy"
220
14
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject