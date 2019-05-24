The hip-hop landscape, nay, the world, is a better place today than it was last night. The reason for such a lofty statement is the arrival of Beast Coast's Escape From New York, which finds the combined forces of Joey Bada$$, Meechy Darko, Zombie Juice, Erick Arc Elliott, Nyck Caution, Kirk Knight, Issa Gold, AK The Savior, CJ Fly, and Powers Pleasant. While many have already come to expect big things from the collective's debut, it's looking like this project will live up to expectations and beyond. Off the bat, it's obvious that the Beast Coast boys had a grand old time constructing this one, with notable chemistry across the diverse and varied thirteen song effort.

For those seeking bars, look no further than "It Ain't Easy, It Ain't Easy," "Left Hand," "Rubberband," and "Bones." For those looking for something a little more melodic, the soulful reggae vibes of "Snow In The Stadium" should do the trick, likewise for the penultimate cut "Coast/Clear." There's back and forth tradeoffs, healthy competition, humor, aggression, and grimy New York sensibilities in spades;