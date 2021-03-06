Russell Wilson has been the subject of numerous rumors over the past couple of weeks. There have been reports that he is upset with the Seattle Seahawks and their head coach Pete Carroll, in particular. Despite these reports, it was clarified that Wilson would much rather stay in Seattle although if things really did fly off the handle, he would be interested in being traded to four teams, including the New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders.

One of the other teams on that list was the Chicago Bears. According to the Chicago Tribute, it would appear as though the Bears franchise is very interested in this rumor and is even looking at going all-in on Wilson in the off-season. With Nick Foles and Mitch Trubisky, the Bears have struggled and Wilson would be an immediate upgrade.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Of course, the Bears would only be able to acquire Wilson if the Seahawks and their QB decide to part ways. At this point, making such an assumption would be a tad premature, so Bears fans should exercise a bit of caution before getting too excited about a new quarterback.

Either way, this NFL offseason is proving to be quite dramatic to the point where it is reminiscent of what goes on in the NBA. There will be a ton of information coming down the pipeline, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

