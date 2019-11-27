This season has been a bit of a struggle for the Chicago Bears as they currently have a 5-6 record and are on the outside looking in as far as the playoff picture is concerned. The team has been dealing with a plethora of injuries and Akiem Hicks is one of the most high profile players to be affected by the injury bug. Hicks injured his elbow in gruesome fashion earlier this season and has been watching the team from afar.

According to TMZ, Hicks recently appeared on The Waddle & Silvy radio show where he wanted to pump up Bears fans. Instead, the whole appearance went sour as one of the hosts cracked a joke about the injury.

Hicks: "Roll with us. We didn't do this on purpose. We didn't try to get ourselves into this situation. But, we're doing everything that we can to climb out of this hole." Host: "You mean you didn't put your arm in between those two Raiders and it popped out of joint on purpose?" Hicks: "That’s a joke? You think that’s a joke!? You don't joke about somebody’s injury!"

Hicks went on to say he would never be going back on the show but eventually, the two made up on Twitter and in the end, it was just one big misunderstanding.