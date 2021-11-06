Beanz Collaborates With Benny The Butcher & Reason On New Project, “Tables Turn”

Back in October, Beanz shared her single “Pink Drink,” and broke the news to her fans that she had an album on the way. A month later, the Rhythm + Flow star has delivered, dropping off 17 songs on a little project called Tables Turn.

Eric Bellinger, Reason, Benny The Butcher, Cozz, and Dizzy Wright all appear on the album, with Beanz carrying the majority of the tracks solely with her quick lyrical wit. Recent releases like “Wake Me Up When I’m Dreaming,” “WHAT I NEED,” and “Graduated at the Corner” have helped the rapper expand her fan base, and with this new album, things can only get bigger and better for the up and coming star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BEANZ (@beanzgotbarz)

“Y’all know I’ve been waiting for this moment,” she captioned a recent Instagram video. “I’m so happy for y’all to listen to my project and love it as much as I do! Let’s run it up!!!!”

Throughout her tracks, Beanz shares plenty of clever bars, referencing important parts of pop culture, which is exactly why listeners have come to love her so much.

What are your thoughts on Tables Turn?

Tracklist:

1. Hugh Hef

2. Pink Drink

3. Toxsikk - Skit

4. Tables Turn (feat. Eric Bellinger)

5. Can’t Call It

6. How I’m Feeling

7. Wake Me Up When I’m Dreaming

8. Pressure

9. Scarlette Road (feat. Reason)

10. Blow Me

11. Ventilation Interlude

12. Surf (feat. Dizzy Wright)

13. As Seen on TV (feat. Benny The Butcher)

14. Fat Boy - Skit

15. Lifted (feat. Cozz)

16. Who Im Becoming - Interlude

17. Leave